J&K Bank excels at ‘Infosys Innovation Awards’, wins Platinum

Srinagar, June 02: Adding another feather to its excellence cap, J&K Bank has won the prestigious Platinum Award at Infosys Finacle Innovation Awards – 2024. The award received in the process innovation category recognizes the Bank’s ground-breaking work in transforming its Business Correspondent (BC)/Khidmat Centre Channel through cutting-edge technologies as part of its core digital transformation initiatives.

On behalf of the Bank, Deputy General Manager (IT & BPR) Mohammad Muzaffar Wani along with the Project Manager (Financial Inclusion) Shahid Ahmad Farooqi received platinum award on last thursday at a glittering function held in Mumbai. This milestone underscores the Bank’s commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)-led innovation meant to empower communities financially in remote and rural locations through doorstep digital banking services.

Commenting on the reception of award, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, “We are honoured to be recognized at the Infosys Finacle Innovation Awards 2024. Our technology initiatives are aimed at accelerating the digital footprint of the bank with focus on leveraging modern tech solutions and products to enhance customer journeys & optimize our business operations. Partnering with Infosys Finacle has further accelerated our efforts, enabling us to implement advanced solutions that drive customer satisfaction and business growth on the back of a robust core banking solution like Infosys Finacle.”

While attributing the award to the dedication of staff and BCs towards ensuring easy and convenient digital services for a common person, he further said, “Our ESG-led approach to transforming the BC/Khidmat Centre Channel is not just about digital innovation; it’s more about taking essential financial services to the doorsteps of people in remote areas and make them feel empowered as well as gratified in socio-economic sense.”

“By deepening financial inclusion through our BC network, we are not only supporting the economic development of rural communities but also contributing to the broader goals of sustainable and inclusive growth”, he added.

Notably, by integrating advanced digital solutions, the Bank has ensured that the J&K Bank BCs provide a comprehensive range of banking services, including account opening, deposits, withdrawals, and microcredit facilities, directly at the doorsteps of under-served populations.

Meanwhile, with over 200 nominations across 10 categories this year, the organizers of Finacle Innovation Awards program appreciated the continuous pursuit of J&K Bank for excellence as truly remarkable along with other participating banks in delivering exceptional value to their customers and stakeholders.