J&K Bank accords warm farewell to its DGM

Srinagar, Jun 29: J&K Bank today accorded a warm farewell to one of its senior officers Sajad Hussain, who superannuated as Deputy General Manager (DGM) after serving the Bank for around three and a half decade.

After starting his career as a Probationary Officer in 1989, Sajad Hussian Malik rose through the ranks that saw him serve in different capacities and holding some important portfolios both at operational and controlling levels. With a wide range of experience in operations and at back-end offices, he was currently DGM Supervision & Control (Kashmir Division).

In a farewell function, chaired by MD & CEO Baldev Prakash and attended by Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Managers, DGMs and other senior officers, colleagues hailed Sajad Hussain for his contribution and commitment during his career.

MD & CEO appreciated Sajad Hussian Malik for his valuable contribution towards the Bank during his service career. He wished the retiring officer a happy and healthy post retirement life.

Expressing gratitude and satisfaction for his achievements during his service career, Sajad Hussain Malik thanked his colleagues for sharing some great memories, which he said, would remain with him for the rest of his life.

“Today I have mixed feelings of satisfaction and sadness. It is painful but at the same time I am proud of my humble contributions towards this beloved institution that has soared to new heights during my journey of 35 years at J&K Bank,” he said.