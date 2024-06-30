Amarnath Yatra: Naib Tehsildar Pahalgam suspended for leaving station without ‘permission’

Anantnag, June 29: Naib Tehsildar of Pahalgam, Ovais Amir was suspended on Saturday for leaving his station without permission.

According to the order issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, “Sh. Ovais Amir, Naib Tehsildar Pahalgam, is hereby placed under suspension for leaving the station without permission and sabotaging the ongoing SANJY 2024.”

Meanwhile, Sub Divisional Magistrate Kokernag shall inquire into the matter for noncompliance of the Naib Tehsildar and the suspendee shall remain attached with his office during the period of his suspension, the order added.