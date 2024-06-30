Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra: Naib Tehsildar Pahalgam suspended for leaving station without ‘permission’

Younus Rashid
Younus Rashid
1 Min Read

Anantnag, June 29: Naib Tehsildar of Pahalgam, Ovais Amir was suspended on Saturday for leaving his station without permission.
According to the order issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, “Sh. Ovais Amir, Naib Tehsildar Pahalgam, is hereby placed under suspension for leaving the station without permission and sabotaging the ongoing SANJY 2024.”
Meanwhile, Sub Divisional Magistrate Kokernag shall inquire into the matter for noncompliance of the Naib Tehsildar and the suspendee shall remain attached with his office during the period of his suspension, the order added.

You Might Also Like

First ‘Whipple’ procedure successfully performed at GMC Anantnag

J&K Bank accords warm farewell to its DGM

Chancellor ICFAI University delivers lecture at CUK

J&K Startup Policy: Dir JKEDI reviews status of startup registrations in Baramulla

Kulgam’s Drangbal villagers protest water scarcity, urge govt to ‘ease our hardships’

Share This Article
Previous Article J&K Bank accords warm farewell to its DGM
Next Article Academic event ‘Rheumatology Update’ inaugurated at SKIMS
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Academic event ‘Rheumatology Update’ inaugurated at SKIMS
City
Div Com holds meeting to address traffic issues in Srinagar
City
JKCA all set to establish 10319 sq mtrs state-of-the-art cricket facility in Jammu soon
Sports
Director YSS reviews sports activities in Gurez
Sports