JDU’s Shaheen urges GoI to reconsider railway line extension to Pahalgam, Sonamarg

Srinagar, Apr 19: Jammu and Kashmir president of Janata Dal (United), G M Shaheen has urged the Union Railway Minister to reconsider and halt the proposed railway line extensions from Srinagar to Pahalgam and Srinagar to Sonamarg.

In a statement issued here, Shaheen expressed serious concerns regarding the potential environmental and economic impact such railway lines could have on the region. “If trains are allowed to directly approach Pahalgam and Sonamarg, it could severely affect the livelihood of lakhs of people in Jammu and Kashmir who are dependent on tourism-related services such as local transport, hospitality and handicrafts,” he said.

The JDU leader added, “Pahalgam and Sonamarg are ecologically sensitive tourist destinations that simply do not have the capacity to handle the massive influx of tourists that a direct train connection would bring. The natural beauty, charm, and ecological balance of these regions will be compromised. It is crucial to preserve the environment and the unique identity of these places.”

Shaheen further appealed to the Government of India to restrict train connectivity to Baramulla, arguing that any further extension into hill stations would be detrimental to the scenic integrity and sustainability of Kashmir’s prime tourist spots.

He reiterated that while Jammu and Kashmir welcomes development, it must not come at the cost of the environment and traditional livelihoods. “Lakhs of people in Jammu and Kashmir are directly dependent on tourism. A balanced approach is necessary to ensure development without destruction,” he said.

The JDU leader expressed his gratitude to the Government of India for introducing the Vande Bharat Express to Kashmir, which he said would significantly enhance tourism if extended from major cities like Mumbai and New Delhi to Srinagar.