Shiv Sena (UBT) demands ownership rights for residents of custodian properties in J&K

Jammu, Apr 19: The Shiv Sena (UBT) Jammu and Kashmir unit has called for granting ownership rights to residents of properties belonging to individuals who left Jammu and Kashmir for Pakistan in 1947, as well as the abolition of the Custodian Department.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s office here, state chief Manish Sahni said that despite 77 years of independence, local residents living in these custodian properties have yet to receive ownership rights. He expressed concern that the primary reason for the reluctance to grant these rights is that many of the properties are owned by Hindus and Sikhs.

Sahni said the Punjab government abolished its Custodian Department in 1990, settling the fate of similar properties. He said the residents of Jammu and Kashmir deserve the same treatment.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to immediately grant ownership rights to the local residents currently occupying custodian properties and to disband the Custodian Department entirely.