Bukhari accuses political parties of misleading voters during elections

Jammu, Apr 19: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday accused political parties of misleading voters through false promises and emotional slogans during the assembly elections. He said that despite several months having passed since the formation of the government, most critical public issues and grievances remain unaddressed.

Apni Party president made these remarks while addressing the party’s review meeting in Jammu. The meeting, aimed at reviewing the performance of the party leaders and cadre, was attended by prominent leaders and senior workers from the Jammu province.

According to a press release issued here, a range of public issues and several party matters were discussed during this crucial meeting. The participants shared their grassroots-level feedback from their respective areas and offered their opinions and ideas to enhance the party’s performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Bukhari blamed political parties for misleading the voters during the elections. He said, “The political parties, which deceived the public with false promises and emotional slogans during the elections, are now fully exposed. Months after the formation of the government, pressing public issues remain unaddressed. Whether it is the rising unemployment, the plight of daily wage workers, detainees, or other problems, there has been no action taken to these issues.”

He asserted that Apni Party remains committed to highlighting public issues and grievances to ensure their redressal. “Apni Party has a role to stand by the people and raise its voice for the redressal of their issues. We are committed to highlighting public issues and grievances vigorously so that these issues are addressed. We are a party of the people, and we will always stand by them.”

Bukhari urged his colleagues to gear up for the upcoming panchayat, ULB polls in Jammu and Kashmir. “This is the time when we must remain politically active and closely connected with the masses at the grassroots level, ensuring we are well aware of their issues. I also urge all of you to prepare for the upcoming Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies elections,” he said.

During the meeting, some leaders raised the issues faced by migrants. They demanded that the relief provided to migrants be enhanced. They urged the government to address the issue of unemployed migrants who have now become overage.

The leaders said that while the government has built shops for migrants, the allotment of these shops has been pending since 2010.

Altaf Bukhari urged the administration to address these issues without wasting any further time. “The migrants have already been suffering for quite a long time. At the very least, the government must address their immediate issues to provide them with some relief and solace,” he said.

The prominent party leaders who were present in the meeting included the party’s Provincial President Manjit Singh, Senior Provincial President Faqir Nath, Vice President Prem Lal, Former legislator and Senior Leader Yawar Mir, Former legislator Shah Mohammad Tantray, and all district presidents and frontal heads of the wings.