Jammu city to implement intelligent traffic management system from June 10

Srinagar, Jun 08: Jammu City is set to implement the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) from June 10, while Srinagar will follow soon after the completion of ongoing Smart City projects.

The ITMS will enhance traffic management through features like Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD), and monitoring for infractions such as riding without a helmet, triple riding, not wearing seat belts, using mobile phones while driving, and wrong parking.

With the full implementation of ITMS, all vehicles will be under 24×7 CCTV surveillance, and E-Challans will be issued with strong evidence of violations captured by high-definition cameras.

The Senior Superintendent of Police for Jammu City through a communique, a copy of which lies with Rising Kashmir said that ITMS will be operational at all 44 junctions in Jammu starting Monday, June 10, 2024. Motorists are urged to follow traffic rules strictly to avoid penalties under the Motor Vehicle Act, it added.

An official from Srinagar city traffic department told Rising Kashmir that preparations are underway to implement ITMS in the city, which will be functional soon after the Smart City works are completed.

Meanwhile, the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of Kashmir in a communique urged the vehicle owners to update their mobile numbers before ITMS implementation, adding that the update is important for receiving important notifications related to ITMS.

The communique also reads that the general public is advised to update their mobile phone numbers linked to vehicle registrations within a week’s time.

The service is available online through the Parivahan portal (parivahan.gov.in) and the mParivahan mobile application, it added.

Updating mobile numbers ensures effective communication and prevents inconvenience, as vehicle owners will receive timely notifications and updates regarding ITMS, it further added.