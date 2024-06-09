MeT predicts heatwave from today onwards in Kashmir

• Valley receives light rain, temperatures record dip

• Authorities activate Heat Wave Action plan

Srinagar, June 08: Following rainfall and light snowfall in the upper reaches, the Meteorological Department has now forecasted an intense heatwave between 9-17th June for Jammu and Kashmir over the next week.

On Saturday, rain accompanied by thunderstorms swept across the plains of Kashmir, while higher reaches including Gulmarg, Machil and Keran sectors experienced very light snowfall. Meanwhile, the Jammu region continued to endure a heatwave.

Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that between June 9th and 17th, the weather is expected to remain generally dry, with the possibility of isolated instances of light rain and thunder.

He also cautioned that a fresh spell of heatwave is anticipated in the Himalayan region from June 10th onwards.

Dr Mukhtar said that in Srinagar, weather will remain cloudy with possibility of light rain on 8th to 10th. Day and night temperature will be around 25 to 310 C and 12 to 130 C respectively.

“Wind speed will be around 1km/hr in North Easterly, to Easterly direction. Relative humidity will range from 30% to 60%,” he said.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that partly to generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain on 8th to 9th.

“Day and night temperatures will be around 39 to 430C and 23 to 260C respectively. Wind speed will be around 1km/hr in North North Easterly to Northerly direction. Relative humidity will range from 20% to 50%,” he added.

As per MeT data, following cloudy weather Srinagar recorded 21.6°C as the maximum temperature and 12.6°C as minimum temperature. Ski resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a high of 11.2 degrees Celsius and 3.4 as minimum temperatures.

Health resort Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded 20.4°C as maximum temperature and 7.2°C as the minimum temperature. Kokernag recorded 22.7°C as the maximum temperature, 11.2°C as minimum temperature. Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded maximum temperatures of 20.9°C and 10.5 as minimum temperatures.

Meanwhile Jammu witnessed hot weather conditions during the day, sizzled at 38.6°C as maximum temperature and 24.6 as minimum temperatures. Katra recorded the maximum temperature at 34.6°C and 22.9°C as the minimum temperature.

The MeT spokesman said during the past 10 years from 2014 to 2024, the maximum temperatures in May have ranged from 28.5°C to 31.9°C. Minimum temperatures have varied between 5.0°C and 9.8°C.

In response to the forecasted extreme temperatures, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Srinagar has activated its “Heat Wave Action Plan” for 2024-2025.

The plan is geared towards lessening the impact of extreme heat on vulnerable populations through early warning systems, coordinated efforts with concerned agencies, and public awareness campaigns.

“The primary objective of the plan is to alert populations at risk of heat-related illness in areas where extreme heat conditions either exist or are imminent, and to encourage appropriate precautions,” Ahmad stated.

Under this action plan, the government has designated Departments and Nodal Officers to provide resources, such as personnel, essential services, and materials, to support or assist affected persons.

These teams will convene meetings with departments, organizations, and NGOs involved in rehabilitation efforts to review mechanisms for responding to extreme heat events.

The Heat Action Plan fosters collaboration among all stakeholders for a district-wide strategy in enforcing preventive mitigation and adaptation measures to mitigate heat-related health issues among people.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to safeguard their health and well-being during this period of extreme weather.

“Heat waves may have both direct and indirect impacts on human health, influenced by interactions between medical, environmental, demographic, and geographical factors, which may further compound health-related effects. While it is evident that all people are at risk of illness and death due to exposure to hot temperatures, certain sub-groups are highly vulnerable in comparison,” reads an action plan document.

A traffic police spokesman said subject to fair weather, good road condition and manageable Traffic environment on Sunday, LMVs Passenger/Private Cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa.

“However, HMVs shall be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar after up LMVs tail and assessment of road condition,” he said.

On Srinagar-Leh road, LMVs movement shall be allowed from both sides viz Srinagar towards Kargil and vice versa on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road.

“LMVs followed by SFs Convoy shall be allowed from Sonamarg between 0600 hrs 1400 hrs and LMVs from Minamarg 0600 hrs to 1400 hrs. However, HMVs shall be allowed from Sonamarg towards Kargil between 1500 hrs to 1800 hrs. No vehicle shall be allowed from the opposite side during the movement of HMVs and no vehicle shall be allowed after cut off timings,” he added.

The spokesman said that LMVs movement on Mughal road shall be allowed from both sides viz. Poonch towards Shopian and vice versa and HMVs (upto 10 tyres) shall be allowed from Poonch towards Shopian.

“These vehicles shall be allowed from Behramgalla (Buffliaz) and Herpora (Shopian) between 0700 hrs to 1700 hrs. after green signal from road agencies,” he added.