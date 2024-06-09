Situation in Kashmir valley has improved, says former DGP Kuldeep Khoda

BUDGAM, Jun 08: The former Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Kuldeep Khoda on Saturday said that the situation in the Kashmir valley has significantly improved, with normalcy returning to the region.

During a visit to the Bairam Cave site of Abhinav Gupt in Beerwah Main town, Khoda said that Kashmir is a historically significant place known for its brotherhood and peaceful coexistence, which has been maintained for decades, except during times of terrorism. He highlighted the importance of Kashmir setting an example of brotherhood and peace, sending a positive message to the world.

Khoda said that development work in Kashmir is progressing well, particularly in the tourism sector, which provides livelihood opportunities for many. He expressed satisfaction at the infrastructure development at the religious site of the Bairam Cave in Beerwah Main town.

Khoda also stressed the need for the government to promote forgotten places in Kashmir, increasing tourist influx and encouraging people to visit these spots.

Reflecting on his long-standing relationship with the Beerwah area, Khoda recalled conducting extensive tours in the region during his early days in the police department. He praised Beerwah for its beauty, highlighting the harmony among Hindu, Muslim, and Sikh communities, evident through places like Gurudwara, Bairam Cave, and Jamia Masjid.

“It is the responsibility and duty of everyone to encourage such things. The Kashmir Valley is also well known for these examples,” the former DGP said.

He said that the situation in the Kashmir valley has improved. “I am a fan of Jammu and Kashmir Police, as I have also served the Jammu and Kashmir Police and J&K Police is one of the top police forces across India”, he said.