IUST holds board of directors meet of CIED-IUST Foundation

Awantipora, Apr 24: The Board of Directors meeting of the CIED-IUST Foundation was held today under the chairmanship of Professor Shakil A. Romshoo, Vice Chancellor of IUST.

In solidarity with the tragic killing of innocent civilians in Pahalgam, the Board observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect and remembrance.

The meeting was coordinated by Prof. Parvez A Mir, CEO CIED IUST Foundation and focused on strengthening efforts to develop a robust ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir. Key discussions included the launch of new training programs, the effective implementation of the DPIIT Startup India Seed Fund Scheme, the DST NIDHI i-TBI initiative, and the expansion of incubation programs aimed at supporting early-stage entrepreneurs.

During the meeting, the Board also approved the logo of the Foundation. The proposed budget for the financial year 2025–26 was presented and deliberated upon, and discussions were held regarding the publication of various reports documenting the Foundation’s activities and future plans.

Professor Romshoo appreciated the ongoing efforts of the CIED-IUST Foundation in nurturing an ecosystem of innovation in Kashmir. He also acknowledged the support extended by the Ministry of Education, the Department of Science and Technology (DST), and the Government of Jammu & Kashmir in these endeavors. Emphasizing the importance of research and innovation, he underscored the need for increased patent filings and encouraged faculty members to actively engage in innovative and entrepreneurial pursuits.