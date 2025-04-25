Dir Sericulture dispatches silkworm seed consignment for Kmr

Srinagar, Apr 24: In a significant step towards strengthening the Sericulture sector and achieving self-reliance in silkworm seed production, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, IAS, Director Sericulture J&K, today dispatched consignment of silkworm seed to various Seed Units and Silkworm Rearers/Farmers in P1 areas across the Kashmir Division.

The distribution of silkworm seed is significant towards increasing local production of high-quality silkworm seed thereby aims to produce 5 lakh DFLs of F1 hybrid seed for the next year i.e., 2026–27. This initiative is a part of the department’s broader vision to enhance the current hybrid seed output from 3 lakh DFLs to 5 lakh DFLs annually, thereby reducing dependency on external sources and bolstering self-sufficiency in silkworm seed production in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director Sericulture J&K emphasized the department’s commitment to building a robust seed infrastructure and providing timely support to silkworm rearers to maximize cocoon productivity and income generation.

The Director expressed appreciation for the dedicated efforts of departmental officers and field functionaries involved in the successful breeding, multiplication, and timely dispatch of the seed. ]

The initiative reflects the department’s ongoing efforts under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and other developmental schemes to revitalize the sericulture industry in J&K, with a strong focus on capacity building, technological up-gradation, and farmer welfare.

The event was attended by officers of the Sericulture Department, field staff, and representatives of the farming community.