Kashmir

Dir Sericulture dispatches silkworm seed consignment for Kmr

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Apr 24: In a significant step towards strengthening the Sericulture sector and achieving self-reliance in silkworm seed production, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, IAS, Director Sericulture J&K, today dispatched consignment of silkworm seed to various Seed Units and Silkworm Rearers/Farmers in P1 areas across the Kashmir Division.

The distribution of silkworm seed is significant towards increasing local production of high-quality silkworm seed thereby aims to produce 5 lakh DFLs of F1 hybrid seed for the next year i.e., 2026–27. This initiative is a part of the department’s broader vision to enhance the current hybrid seed output from 3 lakh DFLs to 5 lakh DFLs annually, thereby reducing dependency on external sources and bolstering self-sufficiency in silkworm seed production in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director Sericulture J&K emphasized the department’s commitment to building a robust seed infrastructure and providing timely support to silkworm rearers to maximize cocoon productivity and income generation.

The Director expressed appreciation for the dedicated efforts of departmental officers and field functionaries involved in the successful breeding, multiplication, and timely dispatch of the seed. ]

The initiative reflects the department’s ongoing efforts under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and other developmental schemes to revitalize the sericulture industry in J&K, with a strong focus on capacity building, technological up-gradation, and farmer welfare.

The event was attended by officers of the Sericulture Department, field staff, and representatives of the farming community.

You Might Also Like

Economic hurdles couldn’t stop Kulgam girl to dream big

JAKFAS felicitates new Principal Secy Finance

CUK holds prog on ‘skill and entrepreneurship dev’

EPFO achieves milestones through ‘flexi-working’, other initiatives

Health deptt provides actives support to patients in Budgam

Share This Article
Previous Article Pahalgam terror attack aftermath: Mehbooba urges Amit Shah to ensure safety of Kashmiris across country
Next Article IUST holds board of directors meet of CIED-IUST Foundation
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Paras Health extends free medical support to tourists in valley
City
THE Asia University Ranking 2025 declared
National
IUST holds board of directors meet of CIED-IUST Foundation
Kashmir
Pahalgam terror attack aftermath: Mehbooba urges Amit Shah to ensure safety of Kashmiris across country
Politics