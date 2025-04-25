THE Asia University Ranking 2025 declared

New Delhi, Apr 24: The Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings have been announced, and KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar has once again achieved a remarkable position. In the 2025 edition, KIIT has secured the 184th rank in Asia, marking a significant improvement from last year’s position of 196. This advancement reaffirms KIIT’s steady progress and its growing recognition in the realm of global academic excellence.

With this latest ranking, KIIT is the 8th best university in India among government and private institutions. It has attained this status by surpassing numerous prestigious Indian institutions. It also retained its distinction as the top-ranked Deemed University in Eastern and Northern India. Further, in the Sports Science subject, KIIT is ranked 2nd in India.

This year’s rankings feature 853 universities from 35 countries/territories. It assesses their research, teaching, knowledge transfer and international outlook. The rankings, which are based on 18 performance indicators, are relied on by students, academics, policymakers and industry leaders worldwide.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS, and KIMS, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated faculty, staff, students, alumni, and well-wishers who have played a pivotal role in this achievement. “This recognition reflects the collective efforts and the mission-driven spirit that define KIIT. We share this success with every individual who believes in our values,” he stated.

KIIT has consistently featured in prestigious global rankings, including THE World University Rankings and QS Rankings. The university has also earned major international accreditations such as IET, ABET, and others, further solidifying its position as a global centre of excellence in higher education.