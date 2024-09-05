CUK holds seminar on ‘Juvenile Justice’

Ganderbal, Sept 4: Pro Bono Club, Department of Law, School of Legal Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir), organized a one-day National seminar on ‘Juvenile Justice: A Discourse on Recent Trends’ here on Tuesday.

In his welcome address, Dean SLS, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, underscored the need for an effective Juvenile Justice system and highlighted the objective and essence of this welfare legislation. He said this legislation shall be implemented in the letter and spirit to enable every child to get maximum benefits.

In the first session, Enakshi Ganguly Thukral, founding member and Co-Director of HAQ Centre for Child Rights, provided an in-depth discussion on the global evolution of child rights and the juvenile justice system, focusing on key issues and developments worldwide, including in India.

The second session was conducted by Ms. Swagata Raha, visiting faculty National Law School, wherein she talked about the development of child rights in India, explaining important terminologies and reviewing significant judgments that have influenced the Juvenile Justice system in the country.

In the third session, Mr. Rajiv Kumar Khajuria deliberated on “Child Rights & Juvenile Justice Mechanisms”. He offered a comprehensive analysis of various definitions related to ‘child’, the UNCRC’s fundamental principles, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. His discussion included the roles of Child Welfare Committees and the “Mission Vatsalya” initiative aimed at ensuring a safe environment for children.

The final session was delivered by Advocate R.H.A. Sikander, Advocate on Record, Supreme Court. He provided a thorough examination of Sections 12 and 15 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. Advocate Sikander addressed the bail provisions for juveniles and the procedural aspects of trying juveniles as adults in severe cases, emphasizing the need for meticulous assessments to balance juvenile rights with justice.

Earlier, Dr. Hilal Ahmed Najar, Coordinator and Sr Asst Prof. inaugurated the event.