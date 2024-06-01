‘World No Tobacco Day’: Role of parents, teachers critical in curbing tobacco menace: Justice Tashi

Srinagar, May 31: Commemorating the World No Tobacco Day, the J&K Legal Services Authority in collaboration with Crescent Public School, Naseem Bagh, Srinagar, Bilaliya Educational Institute, Srinagar, Nageen Lake Conservation organization, Kashmir Concern, Agri Industries Vikaas Chamber and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Srinagar, organized an awareness programme on “World No Tobacco Day”.

The event, held at the main Auditorium of Crescent Public School, Naseem Bagh, Srinagar, witnessed participation of various dignitaries, educators, students and volunteers.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Senior most Judge High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority, was the chief guest on the occasion. He underscored the importance of today’s event held collectively by the legal and educational bodies, who joined hands in intensifying the fight against growing menace of tobacco use particularly among the young generation.

Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority, also played a key role in organizing this event who joined virtually displaying his resolve in raising voice against this menace.

In his inaugural address, Justice Tashi highlighted the need for raising awareness among the younger generation about the ill effects of tobacco and tobacco products. He emphasized the role of parents and teachers in this endeavor, noting that “tobacco is the first step towards substance abuse” and stressed the importance of keeping students away from such harmful practices. He further stated that in order to achieve tobacco free society concerted efforts by educationists is the need of the hour.

Adding to the day’s activities, a painting competition on the theme “Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interference” saw enthusiastic participation of students, highlighting their creativity and commitment to the cause. Additionally, a rally led by students, was flagged off by Justice Tashi, resonating through the area, amplifying their collective voice against tobacco consumption.

The event featured presentations by Dr. Tawseef Ahmad, Chairman Kashmir Concern, Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, Chairman, Bilaliya Educational Institute and Advocate Syed Mujtaba, Child Rights Activist, who shed light on the severe health consequences and societal impact of tobacco consumption, reinforcing the message that preventive education is critical.

The event also featured dynamic performances by students from Crescent Public School and Bilaliya Educational Institute, who creatively showcased the ill effects of smoking and tobacco use through engaging skit and presentations. These performances were not only educational but also left a lasting impression on their peers and the wider community.

The programme witnessed active participation of Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary DLSA, Srinagar, Yasmeen Jan, Secretary to Justice Tashi Rabstan, Muzamil Hayat Kabli, Under Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, Shakeel Ahmad Dar, Chairman Crescent Public School, Manoj Gupta, Chairman of Agri Industries Vikaas Chamber, Advocate Syed Mujtaba, Child Rights Activists and Dr Tariq Ahmad Dean Academics Crescent Public School, Srinagar. The faculty members, staff, para-legal volunteers of DLSA, Srinagar, volunteers of Kashmir Concern, and students from Crescent Public School and Bilaliya Educational Institute were also present, reflecting a broad-based community commitment towards the cause.

As the programme concluded, it left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all participants, reaffirming their collective resolve to fight tobacco use and protect future generations from its harmful effects.

The programme proceedings were conducted by Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary, DLSA, Srinagar.

Aim is to create tobacco-free generation: DC B’la

Baramulla, May 31: In observance of ‘World No Tobacco Day’, a spirited rally involving students, organized by the District Administration Baramulla was today flagged-off by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Minga Sherpa.

The rally commenced at the Girls Higher Secondary School and concluded at the Boys Higher Secondary School, Baramulla.

Students enthusiastically participated in the event, carrying banners and placards adorned with powerful anti-tobacco slogans. The rally aimed to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use and to encourage the community to adopt healthier lifestyles.

Addressing the participants, the DC emphasized the importance of educating youth about the harmful effects of tobacco. Our aim is to create a tobacco-free generation. Today’s rally is a testament to the commitment of our young people and the community to fight against tobacco use, he said.

The event was marked by the active involvement of local schools and community members, reflecting a strong united front against tobacco. Various activities, including skits and speeches, were also organized to further highlight the detrimental impact of tobacco on health and the environment.

‘World No Tobacco Day’ serves as a global call to action, and Baramulla’s initiative is a significant step towards a healthier future. The administration, along with educational institutions and the health department, remains dedicated to continuing such awareness campaigns and ensuring a tobacco-free society.

Series of awareness programmes held in Shopian

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Shopian in collaboration with Health, education departments and Government Degree College Shopian today organized a series of programmes to observe ‘World No Tobacco Day’.

In this connection, an awareness program with the theme of ‘Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interference’ was held at IM Govt. Degree College Shopian in which the participants took pledge for quitting smoking and supporting the anti-tobacco campaign.

The main aim of the program was to raise the awareness among students about the health risks caused by the use of tobacco and its impact on the environment.

The program was attended by Deputy LADC, Assistant LADC, DLSA Staff, College faculty, PLVs, and Students & NSS Volunteers.

Rafia Hassan Khaki, Chairman Tehsil legal Services Committee Shopian, Dr Mohammad Shafiq, Principal of the College, CEO Mohd Shabir Khatana, Dr. Mohd Younis (Medical Officer), Sr. Lecturer and Lecturer BHSS Shopian besides students spoke on the occasion.

Chairman TLSC Shopian spoke about the value of life and emphasized on the need to take care of one’s life. She said that students need to be sensitized about the harmful effects of tobacco use.

She briefed the audience about the individual cases related to tobacco and drug addiction in our society and said that one of the major reasons to conduct this program was to engage with the students of the college so that message will go to a broader section of the society.

A rally of more than one thousand students along with staff members of DLSA, Education Dept. and members from civil society was flagged-off from Degree College towards the market to launch the mass awareness about ill effects of Tobacco Use.