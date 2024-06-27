International Day against Drug Abuse: Collective efforts imperative to combat drug menace: Justice Tashi

Srinagar, June 26: Commemorating celebration of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, J&K Legal Services Authority in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar and Burn Hall School, Gupkar Road Srinagar, organized a mega awareness program titled “Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.”

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority was the chief guest on the occasion.

Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary and Muzamil Hayat Kabli, Under Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, Fr. Stalin Raja, Principal, Burn Hall School, Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary, DLSA Srinagar, Feroz Ahmad, Secretary, Burn Hall School and other staff members of the school were present at the event.

In his presidential address, Justice Tashi Rabstan eloquently spoke about the devastating impacts of drug abuse and underlined the need for a united fight against this social evil. He emphasized the importance of raising awareness, particularly among the youth, to eradicate drug abuse from its roots. “We must collectively create right awareness among the masses, especially the younger generations, to combat the menace of drug abuse. It’s not just a legal issue but a social responsibility that we must all shoulder,” he stated. He said that teachers, parents and elderly people in the society play an important role in bringing back the youth to mainstream.

In his welcome address, Fr. Stalin Raja, highlighted the necessity of creating massive awareness among the younger generations. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to Justice Tashi for choosing his institution to organise this awareness programme on a day having international importance. He further said that the unwavering commitment of Legal Services Institutions towards combating the drug menace and spreading awareness is a crucial initiative, which is appreciable.

The program featured an insightful and detailed presentation by Dr. Yuman Kawoos, Assistant Professor, IMHANS, Kashmir, who discussed the complexities of drug abuse and effective stress management techniques. Her presentation provided valuable information and strategies for dealing with addiction and its psychological impacts.

Adding to the depth of the event, Insha Malik, Counsellor, Burn Hall School, delivered an enlightening address on substance abuse and the critical role of counsellors in providing support and guidance to those affected this social evil. Her speech highlighted practical approaches to prevention and intervention, stressing the importance of early detection and continuous support.

A poignant skit performed by law students and advocates depicted the harmful effects of substance abuse on individuals, families and society, which was the highlight of the event. This moving performance underscored the urgent need for collective action and legal enforcement to tackle drug-related issues. The program was a significant step towards fostering a drug-free society and showcased the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders in addressing this critical issue.