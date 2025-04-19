Commissioner SMC inspects dewatering operations in Srinagar to mitigate waterlogging

In a decisive move to address waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall, Dr. Owais Ahmed (IAS), Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), conducted a thorough inspection of dewatering operations across key areas of Srinagar.

Accompanied by the Superintending Engineer (SE) Drainage Circle, Executive Engineers, and senior officials, the Commissioner reviewed the effectiveness of current drainage management measures to ensure swift and efficient water removal.

During the inspection, Dr. Owais personally examined vulnerable hotspots and evaluated the operational strategies employed by field teams. He inspected permanent dewatering stations and assessed the deployment and functioning of advanced Mobile Pumping Units, which play a crucial role in controlling urban flooding.

In addition, the Commissioner monitored the dewatering system through the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system—an advanced technology that enables real-time monitoring and management of drainage infrastructure. This integration aims to optimize water removal processes and prevent urban waterlogging during adverse weather conditions.

Expressing his appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the ground teams, Dr. Owais emphasized the importance of maintaining vigilance and seamless teamwork, especially during heavy rains. He also urged residents to avoid disposing of waste into drainage networks, as blockages caused by litter significantly exacerbate flooding issues.

Citizens are advised to stay alert and can contact the SMC’s 24×7 Control Room for any emergencies or SOS situations.