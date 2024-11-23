Kashmir

Induction prog held at CUK’s SoPCS & SoET

Ganderbal, Nov 22: The induction programme for the newly admitted students of the School of Physical and Chemical Sciences (SPCS) and the School of Engineering and Technology (SET), Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) was conducted at the Tulmulla Campus here.
The event familiarized the newly admitted students with university facilities, academic guidelines, and opportunities to support their holistic development.
Prof. Mohammad Yousuf, Dean SoPCS and SoET highlighted achievements of previous years’ student batches to inspire the newly admitted students and discussed the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 and its vision for Viksit Bharat @2047.
Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Dean, School of Legal Studies and Chief Proctor, encouraged the students to overcome life’s challenges using legal and ethical tools.
Dr. Haribau Bhapkar, Head, Deptt of Mathematics, in his speech said the purpose of the ‘programme is to help new students to adjust in the new environment, inculcate in them the principles and culture of the CUKashmir, help them to build bonds with other students and faculty members, and understand the purpose and importance of the curriculum.
Dr. C. Baskar, Head, Deptt of Chemistry, underlined the critical role of youth in national and personal growth.
Dr. Debanjan Bose, Head, Deptt of Physics, motivated students to explore and innovate, emphasizing critical thinking, handson learning, and research op-opportunities.
Dr. Yash Paul, Sr Asst Prof. Deptt of Information Technology, discussed the convergence of IT with sciences, opening avenues in data analytics, AI, and computational modeling.
Later, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, explained that the practical learning, experiential learning and the project based learning are more effective learning methods for achieving unprecedented academic accolades during this academic journey.
Dr. Irfan Alam, Dean Students’ Welfare, outlined welfare facilities, grievance redressal mechanisms, and financial assistance programs for needy students.

