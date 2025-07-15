Politics

MLA Budhal apprises LG of welfare issues of Gujjar-Bakerwal

Srinagar, July 14: Javed Iqbal Choudhary, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Budhal called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday.He apprised the Lieutenant Governor of various welfare issues of Gujjar and Bakerwal community including establishment of Eklavya Model Residential School at Khawas, Kendriya Vidyalaya at Kotaranka, and similar educational institutions in other areas with tribal population in the UT.The MLA requested for special central assistance for the development of Budhal constituency.

