Bukhari discusses horticulturists’ issues with LG

Srinagar, Jul 14: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari called on Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Monday at Raj Bhawan here.According to a press release issued here, the Apni Party leader met the Lieutenant Governor to discuss a range of issues. They also deliberated on the prevailing political and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. “Bukhari held deliberations with the LG on the current political and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He also brought several pressing public issues to the notice of the LG, urging his intervention in addressing these matters,” the press release reads.Bukhari, according to the statement, raised the problems and challenges faced by people affiliated with the horticulture industry, particularly in the wake of recent and recurrent weather-related adversities that have severely damaged crops. He reiterated his demand for adequate compensation for fruit growers and the farming community, who have suffered substantial losses due to hailstorms, strong winds, and other extreme weather events in recent months. The Apni Party chief further emphasised the urgent need to provide hail nets to safeguard future crops and called for the implementation of a comprehensive crop insurance scheme to ensure the long-term security and stability of orchardists and farmers.”During the meeting, Bukhari applauded LG Sinha for his efforts to reach out to terror-affected families and for ensuring jobs for the kin of the victims. He said this initiative was much needed and should be further expanded to ensure that no terror-affected family is left without the support and assistance of the government, the statement said.