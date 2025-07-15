BJP’s Suri congratulates Kavinder Gupta on appointment as LG Ladakh

Jammu, July 14: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) executive member, Raman Suri on Monday congratulated senior party leader Kavinder Gupta on his appointment as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, as announced by the President of India. This historic appointment, he said, marks Gupta as the first Jammu-born leader to hold this prestigious position in the Union Territory (UT), signifying a strong political signal from the Centre.Suri, in a statement issued here, expressed heartfelt appreciation for this decision, stating, “Kavinder Gupta’s appointment as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh is a testament to his unwavering commitment to public service and his exemplary leadership. His vast experience and dedication to the people of Jammu and Kashmir make him the ideal choice to lead Ladakh towards greater progress and prosperity.”He added, “Gupta’s illustrious career is a reflection of his strong leadership qualities, including his ability to foster unity, drive equitable development, and uphold the values of inclusive governance. A seasoned politician, Kavinder Gupta has served with distinction in several key roles as Mayor of Jammu from 2005 to 2010 and elected for a record three consecutive terms to the post. As Mayor, he had transformed Jammu’s civic administration, earning widespread acclaim for his focus on infrastructure development and public welfare.”Gupta also remained the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from 2014, representing the Gandhinagar constituency, where he demonstrated a deep commitment to addressing the aspirations of his constituents. “His stint as Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly showcased his ability to maintain decorum and fairness in legislative proceedings, earning respect across party lines,” Suri said.As Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, he worked tirelessly to ensure balanced development across the regions of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, prioritising justice and equality, the BJP leader said, adding that Gupta as minister in the Jammu and Kashmir government championed policies that promoted socio-economic growth and strengthened governance.Suri further highlighted Gupta’s deep-rooted connection to the ethos of the BJP and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which he joined at the age of thirteen. “Kavinder Gupta’s lifelong dedication to the principles of nationalism, integrity, and public service, combined with his administrative acumen, will undoubtedly steer Ladakh towards a bright future,” he added.He said that Gupta’s leadership will strengthen the Union Territory’s development trajectory, ensuring that Ladakh continues to thrive as an integral part of a vibrant and progressive India. “His appointment is a proud moment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, as well as for the entire BJP family,” Suri said.