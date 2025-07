Srinagar, Jul 14: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the Naqashband Sahib graveyard in Srinagar’s old city on Monday to offer prayers (Fateha) for the 1931 “martyrs”. His visit came a day after he and other party leaders were unable to visit the site.National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah paid his respects earlier in the day. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary, Education Minister Sakina Itoo, and other senior leaders also visited the graveyard to offer tributes.