CM Omar Abdullah deputes ministers across India to ensure safety of Kashmiri students, traders

Srinagar, Apr 24: In the wake of rising concerns about the safety of Kashmiri students and businessmen following the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken swift action by sending his Cabinet Ministers to various states to coordinate with local governments.

In a post on ‘X’, Omar Abdullah wrote, “With a view to instilling a sense of security among our students and businessmen currently in other states, I have deputed my Cabinet Ministers to various cities across the country. The purpose of these visits is to coordinate efforts with the respective State Governments and ensure the safety and well-being of J&K residents.”

The Chief Minister emphasized that “The J&K Government will stand with its people—anywhere, everywhere.”

To offer quick support and assistance, the government has also activated 24×7 helplines through the Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commission in New Delhi. These helplines will help students in distress or those needing guidance and support, he added.

For any help, students and residents can reach out to the Hello JK Mobile Helpline (7303620090), Manager, JK House Chanakyapuri (9682389265), Manager, JK House, 5 Prithviraj Road: (9419158581), Omar said in a post.

Landline assistance is available on 011-24611108, 011-24615475, 011-24611157, 011-26112021, 011-26112022. “These helplines are operational round-the-clock to assist J&K students studying across the country,” Omar said.