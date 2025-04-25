Breaking

LG Sinha Reviews Security Scenario with Army Chief & Army Commander, Northern Command

RK Online Desk
Srinagar, April 25: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has asked the Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who called on him here today to take effective steps not only to bring those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack to justice but also to intensify efforts to crush infrastructure of terrorism and its ecosystem.

During the discussion Lieutenant Governor said the nation has full faith in the bravery and valour of our army, police and CAPFs and they must work in close synergy to identify perpetrators, enablers and OGWs of Pahalgam terrorist killing and pursue the entire chain in a sustained manner and neutralise them.

“Every perpetrator and supporter of Pahalgam terror attack, whatever his location or affiliation, must be hunted and they must pay the heavy price for the cowardly and dastardly act against our citizens,” the Lieutenant Governor told the top army officials.

The meeting also reviewed security mechanisms in place, various short-term, long-term measures and integration and coordination among the various security agencies. The meeting was attended by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Pratik Sharma and GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava.

