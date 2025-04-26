Indian Army retaliates to “unprovoked” small firing by Pakistan

Pakistan Army has engaged in “unprovoked” firing through its multiple posts across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, inviting an appropriate response by the Indian side, officials said on Saturday.

According to the officials, multiple Pakistan Army posts carried out firing on the intervening night of April 25 and 26, which led to Indian troops retaliating with small arms. No casualties have been reported.

On Friday, Pakistan Army troops opened fire at some places along the LoC, prompting an immediate retaliation from the Indian Army, officials said.

“Small Arms Firing at some places on the Line of Control initiated by the Pakistan Army. Effectively responded to by the Indian Army. No casualties,” Indian Army officials said.

Defence Expert DS Dhillon on Friday said that firing initiated by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) is a tactic of the neighbouring country to divert the attention of the Indian army with a likely objective of evacuating its men.

Meanwhile, the house of a suspect in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured many, was demolished by security forces and Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) authorities, officials said on Saturday.

According to the officials, the house of a suspect, identified as Zakir Ahmad Ganie, at Mutalhama village in Kulgam district was demolished. Ganie is believed to have been involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, which has sent shock waves across the country.

The officials said that Gaine has been active since 2023.

Earlier on Friday, the house of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Adil Thokar, also known as Adil Guree, was demolished.

Adil Guree, a resident of Guree village in Bijbehara block of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, is believed to have been involved in the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, including a Nepalese national, mostly tourists

He has been declared the most wanted, and the Anantnag Police have offered a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any specific information leading to his arrest. Two Pakistani nationals were also declared most wanted in the case.

Adil had illegally travelled to Pakistan in 2018, where he reportedly received terror training before returning to Jammu and Kashmir last year.

In another operation, two terrorist associates were arrested by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J-K) Kulgam district, the police sources said on Saturday. According to officials, the duo were arrested from Thokerpora in Qaimoh area of the district. Further details are awaited.

On Friday, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, for the first time following the Pahalgam terror attack, reached Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar and reviewed the security situation of the Union Territory.

This comes amid uproar over terrorists attacking tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

The Indian Army is on a high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack. (ANI)