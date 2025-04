Health and Education Minister Sakina itoo on Saturday reached Chandigarh and Punjab to meet students, business community and individuals from J&K to ensure a sense of security.

In a post on X, Sakina itoo wrote, “On the direction of HCM , I am available in Chandigarh and Punjab to meet students, business community and individuals from J&K to ensure a sense of security.”

“Anyone facing any issue can reach out to me through the below mentioned numbers:

+91 94190 04823 +91 70060 65102” she added.