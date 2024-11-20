Breaking

Increasing ration quota, 12 gas cylinders will be our new year gift to J&K people: Minister Satish Sharma

Minister Satish Sharma on Wednesday said that enhancing ration quota and 12 gas cylinders will be the New Year gift to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking with reporters, Minister Sharma said that all arrangements have been put in place for winter.

He also said that statehood restoration is a priority and chief minister Omar Abdullah has himself met top leadership in New Delhi. “I believe PM Modi is himself interested in restoring the statehood and all other issues will be addressed after it’s restoration,” he added.

The Minister sought 11 months time to fill the gaps created in the last 11 years. On being asked about winter preparedness, he said that officers in the administration are quite intelligent, but there are some deficiencies, which will be filled.

“All arrangements, like dumping of essentials, have been put in place. But, we need to stay alert to tackle any challenge,” he added—(KNO)

