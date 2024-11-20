FIL Industries Pvt Ltd Participates in 16th Edition of Confederation of Indian Industry

FIL Industries Private Limited, a diversified business enterprise recently participated in the “16th Edition of Confederation of Indian Industry “CII AgroTech India – Krishi Bharat’. This was held from 15-18th November 2024 at Vrindavan Grounds, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the event.

CII’s flagship initiative in agro technology, featured a large exhibition and knowledge sessions that attracted global participation, as well as significant involvement from the Indian agriculture and farming sectors including FIL Industries. This year’s theme was ‘Harvesting Innovation for Sustainable Agriculture’.

With a prime focus on accelerating the growth of agriculture and food processing through technological interventions, sustainable practices, knowledge sharing, and farmer engagement, it aimed to foster strategic partnerships and provide substantial opportunities to strengthen bilateral agri-trade relationships and drive new engagements in the sector.

A key highlight was the International Pavilion and Netherlands was the partner country at this edition. The pavilion showcased the expertise of overseas participants in agriculture, agri-technology, and food processing. It helped facilitate networking and business linkages with Indian counterparts and the farming community, exploring potential collaborations.

As an associate sponsor, FIL Industries projected itself as an end-to-end player in the agriculture value chain. Brochures and information on FIL’s Crop Protection, Crop Nutrition, Apple Cluster, Post Harvest Management, FMCG, and FILAVAL [rootstock nursery] businesses were disseminated.

Visitors were also provided with samples of apple juice concentrate, fruit juices, cocoa powder, crop protection and crop nutrition products.

Mr Syed Junaid Altaf, Chairman, CII J&K and Group Executive Director, FIL Industries Private Limited participated in the inaugural session of the event and the CEO Roundtable on “Future of Farming” which also brought together several industry CEOs and policy makers to discuss the transformative potential of cutting-edge technologies like precision agriculture, AI, and IoT, alongside sustainable farming practices.

Speaking on the future of farming and sustainable agriculture in India at the CII AgroTech India – Krishi Bharat forum Mr. Syed Junaid Altaf, Chairman, CII J&K and Group Executive Director, FIL Industries Private Limited said, “CII Agro tech Krishi Bharat is a great platform for showcasing what the farming community and industry can do together. I think it is important for regions across the country to come and participate in events like this to understand and learn from each other. Coming from J&K, which is driven by horticulture, this is also a platform where we meet our peers, fellow industrialists and farmers and also learn about best practices that are adopted at the field level. All in all, it is a great exposure for us as a business, as it provided valuable insight into what a farmer needs in U.P. in the horticulture sector.”

He further added, “From an industry engagement point of view is critical is the fact that agriculture is a long-term endeavour. Today we are at a cusp of a new revolution, a food revolution driven by climate change and vagaries that did not exist before.

So, industry and academia have to come together to address this challenge. From a farmer’s perspective I have always believed that the farmer is the biggest risk taker so there is a lot of onus on us to work in tandem with farmers to reduce the risk for them.

Ultimately our aim is to create a livelihood at the farm level and that livelihood in turn would create greater agricultural productivity.”

FIL Group was founded in 1989 by the late Syed Mohammad Iqbal Bukhari, to provide global products to the agriculture industry in India. Today, under the stewardship of the second and third generation, FIL has successfully emerged as a growth oriented, diversified company while unifying elements between the source of the product and the final customer.

FIL is now the largest apple integrator in India, having the distinction of being the biggest producer of apple juice concentrate in Asia and has further developed an entire range of new agri products including a landmark JV, the first FDI for development of an apple rootstock nursery in India, with French companies Dalival SAS and FIATS as well as an strategic partnership with KIMITEC – a Spain based biotechnology group and the founder of the MAAVi Innovation Centre, Europe’s largest biotechnological innovation hub; as exclusive partner for Kimitec for Apple across India (J&K/HP/Uttarakhand/Northeast).

The partnership with Kimitec will also explore opportunities in upscaling and bio-waste management solutions through a JV. The group now has six manufacturing and 13 distribution facilities across India for its agri and beverage businesses.

FIL has also set up its flagship lifestyle and mountain adventure destination with the longest and highest CEN certified ropeway at Patnitop in J&K, India. It has also commenced work on India’s longest ropeway system at a length over 5.5 km connecting the twin cities of Dehradun and Mussoorie.

FIL Industries is a diversified business enterprise committed to creating a holistic impact across agriculture, food & beverage, travel, and health.

At FIL, the aim is to enable people – from farmers to retailers, craftsmen to customers, tourists and commuters – with innovative and sustainable solutions to transform their lives.