JK CM Omar Abdullah Announces relief & rehabilitation support to Rainawari Fire Victims

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday takes immediate action to support those affected by Rainawari Fire Incident.

In a post on Facebook, CM wrote , “I assigned my cabinet colleague, Satish Sharma Ji my Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani – Sogami sb and MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq sb to visit Abi Gurpora, where a devastating fire destroyed numerous homes and displaced 26 families.”

“Following the visit, immediate action was taken to ensure that the affected families received ₹20,000 in cash assistance yesterday. Additionally, through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), each household will receive ₹1.30 lakh, as well as tents, utensils, blankets, and other essential items, he added.

He further mentioned in a post , “Furthermore, each family will receive ₹1 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, along with three months’ worth of ration, stoves, and gas cylinders by this evening. MLA Tanvir Sadiq will also provide assistance from his Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to support those affected.Together, we are committed to providing swift and comprehensive support to those in need during this challenging time.”