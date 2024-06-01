iHub Spoke, Kargil Campus, University of Ladakh launchesspecial certificate course on AI, Machine Learning

Ladakh, May31: iHub Spoke Centre at Kargil Campus, University of Ladakh Launched a Special Certificate course on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, specifically designed for the students of PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kargil with a grant Inaugural Ceremony.

The Inaugural Ceremony took place with much enthusiasm and highlighted the commitment to advancing educational opportunities in the region. Honorable the Vice Chancellor, University of Ladakh, Prof. S.K. Mehta, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and Amitabh K Ashwani, Principal PM Shri JNV Kargil as a Special Guest.

The event commenced with the traditional Khatak ceremony, symbolizing honor and respect, wherein Worthy Rector, Kargil Campus, UOL, Kaneez Fatima offered Khatak to the dignitaries including Chief Guest and Special Guest. Following this traditional gesture, Kaneez Fatima delivered the welcome address. She expressed her gratitude to the Vice Chancellor and other distinguished guests for their presence and support. In her speech, she highlighted the progress and achievements of the iHub Spoke Centre at UOL and the significance of AI in today’s educational landscape as well as the skill-based education policy being implemented. She also acknowledged the principal of PM Shri JNV Kargil for proposing the course, reflecting a collaborative effort to enhance educational offerings.

The course was officially inaugurated by the chief guest, Prof. S.K. Mehta, who unveiled the booklet detailing the course curriculum. Dr. Mehboob Ali, Coordinator iHUB Spoke, then took the stage to address the audience, providing an insightful presentation on the importance of the course, its curriculum, and the expected outcomes for the students.

Special Guest, Amitabh K. Ashwini in his address, expressed gratitude towards the University of Ladakh, particularly the Kargil Campus, for approving and facilitating the course. He extended his appreciation to the Vice Chancellor, Rector and Dr. Mehboob for their pivotal roles in bringing this initiative to fruition.

The ceremony also included the presentation of mementos to the dignitaries as a token of appreciation for their contributions and support. This was followed by the Keynote address of the chief guest, where Prof. S.K. Mehta spoke about the significant role of the iHub Spoke Centre in the campus and acknowledged Madam Kaneez Fatima for her dedication to enhancing the quality of education at the University.

Concluding the event, Anwar Hussain (Assist. Prof.) delivered the formal vote of thanks, appreciating everyone for their efforts in ensuring the smooth and successful execution of the ceremony. The event marked a significant step towards advancing the educational landscape at the University of Ladakh, with a focused initiative on AI and Machine Learning aimed at equipping students with cutting-edge skills for the future.