Chief Electoral Officer, Ladakh inspects counting arrangements at counting center at Kurbathang, Kargil

Kargil, May31: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of UT Ladakh, Yetindara M. Maralkar, IAS on Thursday took stock of counting arrangements and security measures deployed at strong room.

Detailed discussions took place for arrangements of counting of votes scheduled on 4th June on the occasion. He was accompanied by District Election Officer /Deputy commissioner Kargil Shrikant suse, SSP Kargil Shree Raam R. , Deputy Secretary (Elections) Swarn Singh besides Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) ,Deputy District Election Officer Kargil, Assistant Director DIPR, District Information officer, Election NT and other concerned officials.

The District Election Officer, Kargil provided detailed briefings on the preparations undertaken. CEO, Ladakh expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements in place and issued suitable directives for smooth counting process.

Police organises awareness programme on prevention of drug addiction in Budgam

Budgam, May 31: Continuing its steadfast efforts towards building a drug free society, Police in Budgam organised a drug prevention awareness programme at Babul Ilem Higher Secondary School Budgam. The event was attended by over 100 students and staff members.

During the programme an informative lecture was delivered by Ms. Insha- Incharge Drug De-addiction Centre addressing the early signs of substance abuse, the methods of detection and identification of potential abusers and the treatments that are available for the drug addicts were also discussed in detail. The event also emphasized on the crucial role that teachers play in the prevention of substance abuse.

At the conclusion of programme, appreciation certificates were distributed among the participants with the slogan of ‘Say No to drugs and Yes to Life’.