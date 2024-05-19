Breaking

IGP Kashmir visits North Kashmir, takes stock of election preparedness

In view of the 5th phase of Parliamentary Elections 2024, IGP Kashmir V. K. Birdi-IPS today visited all the districts of North Kashmir Range where he reviewed the security arrangements, law & order situation and election preparedness.

During his visit, IGP Kashmir accompanied by DIG NKR Shri Vivek Gupta-IPS met all the district SSsP and other zonal and sector police officers.  He also checked the distribution of polling material and supervised the dispatch of polling parties.

All the SSPs briefed the IGP Kashmir about the deployment plans, security & contingency arrangements and polling party management. They also briefed Shri V K Birdi about the measures taken by Police to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.

IGP Kashmir further directed the police officers to maintain alertness, display professionalism, and ensure successful elections.

