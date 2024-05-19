“PM Modi has crossed 270 seats in four phases, Rahul baba not even getting 40”: Amit Shah

Exuding confidence in the outcome of LoK Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already crossed 270 seats in the four phases of the General Elections while Congress and Rahul Gandhi are struggling to win even 40 seats.

Addressing an election rally in West Champaran, Amit Shah said, “Four phases of the elections are complete and the fifth phase is tomorrow. The PM has crossed 270 in 4 phases. Lalu’s party is not getting four seats and Rahul Baba is not getting even 40 seats.”

Home Minister further said that over the last 10 years, Bihar has received more funds from the Centre than it used to get under the 10 years of the United Progressive Alliance.

“Today I want to ask Lalu Yadav that the Sonia-Manmohan government ran for 10 years, Lalu ji was a minister. How much money was given to Bihar? Only Rs 2,80,000 crores whereas Modi ji has given Rs 14,80,000 crore to Bihar in 10 years,” he said.

Referring to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar that “Pakistan, as a nuclear-armed country, deserves respect”, Amit Shah said,” I want to make it clear that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is ours and we will reclaim it. This is a Modi guarantee that .”

Earlier today, in a scathing attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RJD MP Manoj Jha on Sunday said they were ‘bankrupt’ of ideas.

“Yesterday, he (PM Modi) was saying that we (the alliance) will make the country bankrupt. If you waive off Rs 16 lakh crore of your friends, then there is no scope for bankruptcy, but giving cylinder for Rs 500, and Rs 1 lakh per year to poor women is bankruptcy,” he pointed out.

“Where is this bankruptcy? This is called the poverty of ideas. PM Modi and his team are bankrupt of thoughts,” he lashed out further.

The campaigning for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections ended on Saturday, as 49 constituencies across eight States and Union Territories will vote on May 20.

The states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal will be going to polls in the fifth phase, along with two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir; and Ladakh.

40 seats in Bihar are undergoing polls in all seven phases. In 2019, the BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. RJD, a formidable force in the state, failed to open its account.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties; RJD, its largest constituent, is contesting 26 out of the state’s 40 Lok Sabha seats, while Congress is contesting nine seats.As part of the NDA; BJP and JD (U) will contest for 17 and 16 seats, respectively.

Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats, and Jitan Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) will contest one seat each. (ANI)