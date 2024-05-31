Akhnoor Road Accident: Indian Red Cross Society team meet injured persons

In a swift response to the road accident at Tungi Morh area of Akhnoor, General Secretary IRCS-J&K Rohit Khajuria leading a team of Red Cross Staff visited GMC&H Jammu to inquire about the condition of injured persons.

Rohit Khajuria expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in the incident. “We as an organisation are deeply committed to helping our fellow citizens in times of disaster. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that all essential relief materials reach those in dire need without delay. We will continue to support the rehabilitation of the affected families and work closely with local authorities to enhance our disaster preparedness efforts,” he said.

Further, Rohit Khajuria said that directions have been issued to the concerned quarters to provide immediate relief and assistance to the victims.