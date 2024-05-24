Director Fire & Emergency Services issues advisory on fire prevention in view of rising temperatures

Taking stock of situation and daily rise in fire incidents, Director Fire and Emergency Services (FES), Alok Kumar issued strict directions and advisory keeping in view the increasing temperatures and heat wave across UT especially Jammu province.

In view of the warning issued by the Jammu & Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA), the FES department issued advisory for preventive measures to be taken from Fire Safety point of view in the public interest to minimize the losses due to fires.

The advisory reads as; Remove flammable materials such as piles of dust, leaves, sticks and cardboard from your living area as they may ignite under strong direct sunlight.

Keep your cables tidy and do not overload sockets; Give the electric panels/ gadgets rest and cooling breaks after intervals.

Trip off the electricity of the houses when out of the premises. Avoid placing electric cables under furniture, carpets etc and near plastic sheets or flammable objects.

Store matches and lighters out of children’s sight and reach to avoid any mischief by children.

Avoid cooking during peak hours. Open doors and windows to ventilate cooking area adequately. Douse the cigarette butts with water and place them in a fire-proof container to safely dispose of after you are sure they have gone out. Don’t toss them on the ground.

Extinguish fire pits and campfires when done. Pay attention to local ordinances for trash burning. Use caution when using flammable liquids.

Don’t throw lit cigarettes carelessly out of your moving car.

Don’t leave the trash/stubble in burning condition. Farmers shall avoid burning of trash/stubble. In case of urgency it shall be completely burnt in their presence and ensure that there is no chance of its re-ignition of fire.