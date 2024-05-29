Husband ‘kills’ wife in Tangdgar, arrested

In a shocking incident, a husband allegedly killed his wife by strangulating her at Tangdhar in north Kashmir’s frontier Kupwara district.

An official told that a lady, in her 30’s (name withheld) was allegedly killed by her husband after strangulated her at their house during the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Amjid Ahmed, son of Abdul Rasheed Mughal of Shartpalla Tangdhar is said to be a driver by profession at SRTC.

Soon after the incident, police swung into the action and arrested him and started investigation into the matter.

“Investigation is going on at full pace and the details will be shared accordingly,” the official added—(KNO)