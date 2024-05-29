Police in Baramulla install GPS tracking device on bailed out LeT terror associate

In compliance with an order received from the court, police in Baramulla affixed a GPS tracking device on an under-trial terror associate who was enlarged on bail in a UA(P) case of Police Station Uri.

The accused was arrested in case FIR No 104/2023 under sections 13, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 40 UA(P) Act,120 B IPC, 7/25 Arms Act of Police Station Uri, and has been enlarged bail by the court.

The GPS anklet will be used to monitor the movement of the said terror associate and ensure that he doesn’t violate the bail conditions.

Earlier, J-K’s Kupwara Police used GPS tracker anklets to monitor the terror accused who are out on bail. By doing so, Kupwara police became the first district in Kashmir Zone to use GPS anklets on a bail-out accused in a case linked to narcotics.

ASJ Court Kupwara, while granting bail in FIR, ordered deploying GPS anklets on accused Abdul Majid Bhat and Aabid Ali Bhat for better surveillance over the movement of the bailees.

In compliance with the court order, the Kupwara Police team led by ASP GM Bhat, Deputy SP Ameen Bhat, and SHO Kupwara Inspector Ishaq deployed the GPS anklets for close monitoring of the accused. (ANI)