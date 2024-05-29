Srinagar set to be first JK dist to implement SMILE scheme

Srinagar, May 28: Srinagar is set to become the first district in Jammu and Kashmir to implement the SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme aimed at providing a dignified life to beggars.

The initiative, launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on February 12, 2022, seeks to rehabilitate and reintegrate beggars into society.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Bilal Mohiuddin told Rising Kashmir that the SMILE scheme will be implemented in the district within coming weeks adding that there is urgent need to address the issue of begging in the district.

“As I took the charge, I considered implementing a ban on begging in the Srinagar district. While such a measure was deemed necessary, it was equally important to ensure that those genuinely in need were provided with a dignified means of living,” he stated.

DC Srinagar said that he submitted a proposal to the Government of India to implement the SMILE scheme in Srinagar, which has now been approved.

The district administration has partnered with several NGOs to support the initiative, he said adding that by the end of June, a blanket ban on begging will be enforced in Srinagar and those currently begging will be taken to rehabilitation homes where their needs will be assessed and addressed.

Dr Bilal further said that special provisions will be made for children found begging; they will be enrolled in schools to ensure their education and development.

The scheme also includes measures to identify and dismantle any organized begging rackets. “We are committed not only to eliminate begging but also to ensure that those affected receive the support they need to lead dignified lives,” Dr. Bilal added.

The SMILE scheme will provide beggars with vocational training and livelihood opportunities, aiming to empower them to become self-sufficient.

With the SMILE Scheme, we want a holistic approach, focusing on social reintegration and the well-being of marginalized individuals, he added.

