Zero Tolerance against drugs to make a drug-free J&K: LG Sinha

RK Online Desk
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting to review the functioning of Home Department.

The meeting was attended by Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Sh RR Swain, DGP J&K, Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home Department, Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor and other senior officials.

The chair was briefed on security grid, establishment of Police Data Centre, modernization of Forensic capacities and other projects under Security Related Expenditure (SRE).

The Lt Governor directed the officials to ensure installation and operational efficiency of fire safety equipment in Government and public buildings.

The meeting also deliberated on the operationalization of Drug de-addiction centres and measures to tackle the drug menace.

“We have adopted a policy of Zero Tolerance against drugs to make a drug-free J&K. Police, Civil Administration and people should work together to eliminate this menace,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor discussed issues related to strengthening of Police and allied organisations. He also discussed measures taken by the department for implementation of new Criminal laws, which will come into effect from 1st July, 2024. He also instructed the Department for proper training of police personnel on new criminal laws.

The Lt Governor emphasised on efficient prison management and also took stock of the progress of projects under PMDP.

