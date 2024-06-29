H&ME deptt establishes dedicated “SKIMS Cell” at Civil Secretariat

SRINAGAR, JUNE 29: The Health & Medical Education Department has set up a dedicated ‘SKIMS Cell’ in the Civil Secretariat to expedite the processing and resolution of administrative matters concerning Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, and SKIMS Medical College, Bemina.

The initiative has been launched following a decision taken up by the SKIMS Governing Body on June 13, 2024. “All the administrative issues related to SKIMS Soura and SKIMS Medical College Bemina be handled by the Health & Medical Education Department, in accordance with the Transaction of Business Rules notified by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs”, stated the decision.

Secretary Health & Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, who has been holding the charge of SKIMS for the past few months, has directed the officers to swiftly process all SKIMS-related files. The aim is to address matters such as faculty recruitment, equipment procurement, and HR management promptly, he maintained.

Professor Mohammad Ashraf Ganie, Director SKIMS, appreciated establishment of the dedicated cell, highlighting its significance in enhancing the institute’s infrastructure and administrative efficiency.

“The faculty and administration of SKIMS has extended gratitude to the Government for this innovative step. The support and establishment of the SKIMS Cell will undoubtedly facilitate better healthcare services, ensuring that SKIMS continues to be a beacon of excellence in medical care, research, and education,” read an official statement from SKIMS.