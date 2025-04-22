Pahalgam terror attack: Amit Shah chairs high-level security meeting with all agencies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level security meeting with all the agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Home Minister reached Srinagar in the evening for the security review meeting.

He said earlier that those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared. Amit Shah also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident.

“Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences. Briefed PM Shri @narendramodi Ji about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing,” the Home Minister said in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also briefed the Union Home Minister over the Pahalgam terrorist attack. LG Manoj Sinha and other high-level officials were also present in the meeting.

The Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag to nab the perpetrators of the attack.

Candle marches were organised at several places in Jammu and Kashmir by local people against the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

“On 22 April 2025, in a cowardly and heart-wrenching act of violence terrorists opened fire on innocent tourists and locals. In the immediate aftermath, Joint Forces are overseeing the situation. Medical teams were swiftly mobilized and casualty evacuation commenced,” Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

“In response to this senseless violence and the anguish caused to local sentiments, candle march was organised in Sopore, Ganderbal, Handwara, Bandipora and other parts of Kashmir by local populace. A Joint Search Operation has been launched by the #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag. The search operation is currently in progress, with all efforts focused on bringing the attackers to justice,” it added.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the leaders who strongly condemned the terror attack.

“The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is shocking and painful. It is a dastardly and inhuman act which must be condemned unequivocally. Attacking innocent citizens, in this case tourists, is utterly appalling and unpardonable. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones and my prayers for the quick recovery of the injured,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

PM Modi stated that those responsible for the heinous act will be brought to justice.

“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured person recovers as soon as possible. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” PM Modi said.

“Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice…they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable, and it will get even stronger,” he added.

Delhi Police has also been instructed to keep a close watch on tourist places and other important places. (ANI)