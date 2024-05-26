Kulgam dist breaks previous low turnout records

The voter turnout in Kulgam district, part of the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency, has been remarkable this election season.

Kulgam district, which recorded a meager 9.76 percent voter turnout in the 2019 elections, saw a significant improvement this time around. The district established 364 polling stations at 271 locations for 3,25,707 voters, spread across three assembly constituencies: Devsar, Kulgam, and DamhalHanjipora. The tentative turnout rates were 44 percent in Devsar, 32 percent in Kulgam, and a notable 55 percent in DamhalHanjipora.

Historically, the Anantnag parliamentary seat included Pulwama and Shopian, but following the 2022 delimitation, it now incorporates seven constituencies from the Rajouri and Poonch districts of the Jammu division.

Eligible voters turned out in large numbers at polling stations in Kulgam, Anantnag, and Zainapora, all part of the constituency from the Kashmir side, to exercise their right to vote.

District Election Officer (DEO) Kulgam, AtharAamir Khan, during a media briefing after the conclusion of polling in the district, disclosed that the Kulgam district has recorded its highest-ever voter turnout in the LokSabha elections since its establishment.

He said that the tentatively voter turnout in the district stands at 45 percent, with breakdowns for each of the three assembly segments: DamhalHanjipora saw a turnout of 59.33 percent, Kulgam recorded 34.26 percent, and Devsar witnessed a turnout of 44 percent.

“The polling percentage compared to previous LokSabha Elections is quite impressive. In 2009, the district recorded 34.10 percent; in 2014, it recorded 36 percent; in 2019, it recorded 10.3 percent, and in 2024, the district achieved a significant increase with a turnout of 45 percent, the highest since its establishment,” he said.

He said, “Comparing the assembly segment poll percentages with previous elections such as 2019, we observe significant increases. In the DamhalHanjipora segment, voting tripled in the 2024 LokSabha elections. Similarly, the Kulgam assembly segment saw a remarkable surge from 1.72 percent in 2019 to 34.26 percent in this election, nearly 17 times more. Likewise, in Devsar, the turnout rose from 16 percent in 2019 to 44 percent in 2024, over 2.5 times higher than before,” he elaborated.

He expressed gratitude to the voters who participated in a festive mood, contributing to the electoral process. He said the elections were conducted smoothly, peaceful, and incident-free across all 364 polling stations.

“Nowhere in the district did any issues occur; all processes went smoothly, ensuring free and fair elections. Public participation was massive, with long queues observed outside polling stations right from the onset at 7 am,” he added.

He further said that the implementation of the model code of conduct was proper, leaving no room for violation. The permission process for political parties to hold rallies and road shows was streamlined, with approximately 160 permissions issued within the specified time frame of 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Manzoor Ahmad, a voter from Manzgam village, told *Rising Kashmir* that he voted for development, aspiring to see a strong voice reach Parliament. He highlighted issues of drinking water and electricity in his locality and hoped his vote would help address these day-to-day problems.

NaseemaAkhtar, a voter from Mirhama, expressed concern over rising electricity bills. She cast her vote to ensure the success of a candidate who would address these issues. Akhtar also emphasized other village issues, expressing hope that her chosen candidate would serve them adequately.

Notably, 20 candidates, including two women, were in the fray for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.