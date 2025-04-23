Tourists recount horror of terror attack

Srinagar, Apr 22:

What was meant to be a peaceful day in one of Kashmir’s most scenic spots turned into a nightmare for tourists in Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, on Tuesday, as a sudden terrorist attack left several dead and many others injured. Survivors shared their harrowing experiences, describing the panic, fear, and chaos that unfolded in the moments after the attack.

Pushpa Ben, a tourist from Gujarat, recalled the terrifying moment when gunfire shattered the tranquility of the valley. “We had just reached the spot and were busy taking family photos. Suddenly, we heard a burst of gunfire. Before we could understand what was happening, we saw people collapsing in front of us. We dropped to the ground in fear,” she said.

In the midst of the chaos, panic took over. “We left everything behind—our bags, our belongings, even our shoes—and ran for our lives. We didn’t think about anything. We were so terrified, it felt like the world had ended right there,” Pushpa added.

The violence left many tourists in a state of shock and desperation. One woman screamed, “My husband is dead, save the others!” as people scrambled for cover. Survivors recounted frantic phone calls from worried family members. “Our families were calling us constantly. They were worried sick,” said a tourist from Karnataka. “We have now reached Srinagar safely, but we are shattered. We will never come back — never. This tragedy will keep haunting us.”

Many tourists described how their groups had split up just moments before the attack, unaware of the impending danger. “Some had gone up the trail, others stayed back for lunch. None of us imagined that within seconds, our peaceful trip would turn into a bloodbath,” one survivor said, still visibly shaken.

Vaghela Asmitaben, another tourist, recounted the horror at close range. “We saw two armed men firing at people near the Mini Switzerland gate around 2:30 pm. As we reached the gate, the terrorists were too close. We saw bullets hitting people. We left our belongings and ran.”

Eyewitnesses described the scene of chaos as the gunmen opened fire indiscriminately. “I saw two armed men killing people mercilessly. They didn’t say a word. They just came and opened fire,” Asmitaben said.

The attack took place in Baisaran Valley, a lush green meadow surrounded by pine forests, just a few miles from the main town of Pahalgam. Witnesses said the injured and deceased were brought down from the hills by horses and all-terrain vehicles.

Binu Bhai, who was injured in the attack, spoke from his hospital bed. “I saw around a dozen dead bodies on the ground. The gunmen were firing indiscriminately from behind bushes. It was pure chaos.”

For many survivors, the memories of the attack will never fade. “This tragedy will keep haunting us,” said one tourist, summing up the emotional toll of the day. “We came to see heaven, but it turned into hell.”