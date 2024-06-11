Developing Story

Health Department Deploys Teams to Rayil, Gund Amid Diarrhea Outbreak Due to Suspected Contaminated Water

Umar Raina
Umar Raina
1 Min Read

Ganderbal, June 11 :In response to complaints from locals about diarrhea in the Rayil area of Gund, located in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, the Health Department has deployed teams to assess the situation. Dr. Asif, Incharge BMO Kangan, confirmed the deployment, stating, “We have sent our teams to evaluate the situation on the ground.”

Additionally, Samiuallah Beigh, Executive Engineer of the Jal Shakti Department in Ganderbal, reported that water samples from Rayil have been collected. “The water appears almost clear, but we have sent these samples to the central lab for further analysis,” Beigh explained.

Meanwhile, residents of New Colony Gund and Rayil in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district have reported an outbreak of diarrhea and fever following the consumption of water from a local water tank.

 

You Might Also Like

Modi 3.0 will take its efforts for India’s security to next level: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Centre notifies fresh term for Justice Rajesh Sekhri as additional judge of J-K High Court

Real estate stocks rise after announcement of 3 crore homes under PM Aawas Yojana

PM Modi urges people to make yoga an integral part of their lives ahead of International Yoga Day

Amit Shah assumes charge as Union Home Minister for second consecutive time

Share This Article
Previous Article Jammu to Vaishno Devi helicopter service to resume from June 18, booking started
Next Article Modi 3.0 will take its efforts for India’s security to next level: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Jammu to Vaishno Devi helicopter service to resume from June 18, booking started
Breaking
Bodies of four including two-yr-old killed in J-K terror attack brought to Jaipur
Breaking
Jitendra Singh assumes charge as Union Minister of State at PMO for third consecutive term
Breaking
PM Modi receives congratulatory call from Emir of Qatar; both leaders reaffirm commitment to further strengthen ties
Developing Story

Recent Comments

No comments to show.