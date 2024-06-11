Health Department Deploys Teams to Rayil, Gund Amid Diarrhea Outbreak Due to Suspected Contaminated Water

Ganderbal, June 11 :In response to complaints from locals about diarrhea in the Rayil area of Gund, located in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, the Health Department has deployed teams to assess the situation. Dr. Asif, Incharge BMO Kangan, confirmed the deployment, stating, “We have sent our teams to evaluate the situation on the ground.”

Additionally, Samiuallah Beigh, Executive Engineer of the Jal Shakti Department in Ganderbal, reported that water samples from Rayil have been collected. “The water appears almost clear, but we have sent these samples to the central lab for further analysis,” Beigh explained.

Meanwhile, residents of New Colony Gund and Rayil in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district have reported an outbreak of diarrhea and fever following the consumption of water from a local water tank.