Jammu to Vaishno Devi helicopter service to resume from June 18, booking started

To facilitate pilgrims seeking special darshan quickly, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board will start its Jammu to Sanjhi Chhat helicopter service from June 18, 2024.

Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg, said that the SMVDSB is starting the Jammu to Sanjhi Chhat helicopter service for pilgrims who want to have darshan at Bhawan in a day.

The Shrine Board will introduce two types of packages: ‘Same Day Return’ (SDR) for Rs 35,000 and ‘Next Day Return’ (NDR) for Rs 50,000 per person.

Sharing the details, officials said that in the SDR format, pilgrims will be provided battery car service to Bhawan upon reaching Panchhi Helipad, a special darshan slip, ‘prasad’, a priority ticket for the cable car to offer prayers at Bhairon Temple, battery car service on return to reach Panchhi Helipad, and a helicopter ride back to Jammu Airport.

Board officials further stated that the NDR package includes rooms at Bhawan and ‘Atka Aarti’ in addition to all SDR facilities.

Notably, the helicopter service is currently available only between Katra and Sanjhi Chhat, with a one-way fare of Rs 2100 per person. (ANI)

