Hakeem condoles demise of former MLA Parray

Srinagar, June 12: Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) and former minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has expressed condolences over the demise of former MLA Abdul Aziz Parray of Palhalan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
In his condolence message, Hakeem described the late MLA as a man of high integrity and public repute who played an outstanding role in the socio-economic awakening of the people of Kashmir.
The PDF chairman extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul.

 

