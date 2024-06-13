Apni Party’s Provincial Secretary bereaved

Srinagar, June 12: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, and other leaders have extended their condolences to the party’s Provincial Secretary, Aftab Beigh, over the demise of his brother Abdul Qayoom Baigh who was a prominent political and social activist. He died after a brief illness on Wednesday at his residence at Kralaweth Kunzer in north Kashmir’s Tangmarg.

According to a party statement issued here, Apni Party leadership, especially Altaf Bukhari and Ghulam Hassan Mir, extended heartfelt condolences to Aftab Beigh and other members of the bereaved family on the passing of Abdul Qayoom Baigh.

In his condolence message, Bukhari said, “My deepest condolences go to my party colleague Aftab Beigh over the passing of his beloved brother Qayoom Baigh Sahib. May Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant the bereaved family members strength to bear the pain of this irreparable loss.”

Mir in his message said,” Abdul Qayoom Baigh’s death has deeply shocked and sorrowed me. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his entire family and pray to the Almighty to give them enough strength to endure this irreparable loss.”

“In this hour of grief, Apni Party stands in solidarity with Aftab Beigh Sahib. May Allah give him patience to bear the pain of this loss and may He grant Jannah to the departed soul,” he added.

Besides Bukhari and Mir, the other party leaders who have extended condolences to Aftab Beigh and other members of the bereaved family included the Chairman of the party’s Parliamentary Affairs Committee Mohammad Dilawar Mir, Vice President Usman Majid, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Senior Leader and Former Legislator Yawar Dilawar Mir, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, State Secretary and Chief Spokesperson Muntazir Mohiuddin, District President Kupwara Raja Manzoor, DDC member Ishfaq Ahmad, DDC member Nazir Ahmad, and others.