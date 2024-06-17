Breaking

Gunshots heard in Bandipora, search operation underway

The Bandipora area in Jammu and Kashmir was cordoned off after some gunshots were heard in the forest area of Aragam Bandipora district.

Security officials are carrying out a Cordon and Search Operation in the area.

More details are awaited in the case.

Since June 9, there have been terror strikes at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda, where nine pilgrims were killed, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed, a civilian was injured and at least seven security personnel were injured.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting on the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and directed all security agencies to “work in a mission mode and ensure quick response in a coordinated manner.”

Last week on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the series of terror-related incidents.

The meeting, attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other senior officials, aimed to assess the current security landscape in the region. (ANI)

 

