Govt orders repatriation of overstaying doctors amid shortage

Srinagar, Apr 22: Amid shortage of doctors in peripheral healthcare institutions, Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered repatriation of overstaying doctors at Government Medical Colleges (GMC) in Jammu and Srinagar.

The directive has been issued by Secretary of Health and Medical Education, Dr. Abid Rasheed Shah, in response to what the department described as unauthorised extensions of postings beyond the permissible limits.

“In the interest of administration and patient care in peripheral areas, it is hereby ordered that all doctors, including Consultants and Medical Officers, borne on the establishment of the Jammu & Kashmir Health and Family Welfare (Gazetted) Service, who do not possess super-specialisation in any medical or surgical discipline, are to be repatriated immediately,” the order said.

It said that these doctors are continuing on deputation or tenure postings in GMC Jammu and Srinagar, beyond the maximum prescribed period—04 years for deputation and 03 years for tenure postings—without authorization.

They have been directed to report back to their respective Directorates, namely the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu, and the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir.

The fresh directive states that all the aforesaid doctors shall be deemed to be relieved from Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and Jammu with immediate effect.

The department warned that in case of non-compliance, the concerned Directorates shall report the matter for initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the delinquent doctors.

The order said all the concerned Principals/DDOs of Government Medical College, Jammu and Srinagar shall in no case draw salary in respect of such repatriated doctors.

“Failure to adhere to these instructions, in letter and spirit, shall be viewed seriously and shall be treated as a financial irregularity, inviting disciplinary action as per rules against the DDO concerned,” the order said.