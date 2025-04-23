Panun Kashmir condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Jammu, April 22: Panun Kashmir organisation has strongly condemned the barbaric terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, calling it an act of genocidal violence rooted in the same Islamist terror doctrine that led to the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. Dr. Ajay Chrungoo, Chairman of Panun Kashmir, accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Indian State of criminal negligence and willful blindness that enabled this massacre to occur.

“This is not an isolated incident. This is not a law and order failure. This is a continuation of a genocidal campaign against Hindus in Kashmir,” Dr. Chrungoo asserted. He said, “We have been warning time and again that terrorism cannot be whitewashed through tourism, nor can normalcy be manufactured through events and optics. But the Indian State, intoxicated by its delusional narratives of ‘normalcy,’ has yet again sacrificed innocent lives at the altar of denial.”

Dr. Chrungoo criticized the recent policy decisions that have further endangered the lives of both locals and visitors. “Conducting elections in a region still infested with a terror infrastructure was not just immature, it was suicidal. Replacing the Director General of Police at a crucial time reeked of casualness in the face of an existential threat. What we are seeing is not a governance failure , it is a collapse of political will,” he said.

The Panun Kashmir Chairman minced no words in describing the ideological roots of the killing. He said, “They targeted Hindus. Let that not be diluted. This is not a random act of violence; it is a calculated, premeditated, ideological assault aimed at reasserting Islamist supremacy in the Valley. Nothing has changed , the same forces that pushed us into exile are asserting themselves again, and the state is looking the other way.”

Panun Kashmir warned the Union Government that such attacks will continue unless a radical policy shift is adopted. “The illusion of peace in Kashmir is being sustained through lies, manipulations, and suppression of truth. The terror machinery remains intact, and its ecosystem has not been dismantled.

Dr. Chrungoo said, “This attack is a message from the terrorists and their backers: that Hindus are not welcome in Kashmir. The only adequate response to this genocidal mindset is a sovereign political assertion , not silence, not compromise, and certainly not tourism festivals. No more delusions. No more appeasement. It is time for Panun Kashmir.”