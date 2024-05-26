Govt committed to improve golf tourism in Kashmir: RR Bhatnagar

Advisor to Lt Governor, Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar Sunday stated that government of Jammu and Kashmir is resolute to improve golf tourism in Kashmir valley.

He said numerous steps have been taken so far while as many are in the queue to augment the sports infrastructure in J&K.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a sports event held here, RR Bhatnagar said golf is significant component of our tourism industry and government is resolute in taking this sport stream to newer heights. “We are actively promoting golf and are taking steps to maintain our courses. Jammu and Kashmir is well-known for golf tourism, and the government is committed to boost sports and developing the necessary infrastructure,” Bhatnagar as per Kashmir News Service (KNS) said.

He said the Jammu & Kashmir have good and professional golf courses filled with natural beauty. “Today the tournament has been organized by WHS Group, in which several teams within India and outside are taking part. This will go a long way and will encourage golf tourism besides other streams of tourism in J&K,” he said.

He said the participants at the occasion not only enjoyed pristine beauty of golf courses but also came to know the warmth and hospitality of Kashmir. “We are promoting golf tourism in Kashmir. Every year professional Golf Tournament of India is holding tournaments in Kashmir. We hope it will go a long way in promoting tourism here,” he said.

Bhatnagar held that Jammu & Kashmir is well endowed for golf and adventure tourism. “Various steps have been taken to bring professional tournaments here and making courses as well,” he added.

“We have three international level golf courses in Kashmir valley, while one in Sidhra Jammu. The government is committed to promote golf tourism in J&K. In this regard sports infrastructure is being highly improved,” Bhatnagar held. (KNS)